Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .273.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 41 of 52 games this season (78.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (42.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (11.5%).
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), with two or more runs eight times (15.4%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (82.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Boyd (3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
