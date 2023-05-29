When the Texas Rangers (33-19) and Detroit Tigers (25-26) face off in the series opener at Comerica Park on Monday, May 29, Nathan Eovaldi will get the call for the Rangers, while the Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the hill. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rangers (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 18 (66.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 14-3 (82.4%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

