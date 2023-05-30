Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-22) taking on the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55 ERA).
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (239 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.23 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning
