On Tuesday, May 30 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (28-26) visit the Houston Astros (31-22) at Minute Maid Park. Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while Brandon Bielak will take the hill for the Astros.

The Twins are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (-105). Minnesota is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (1-2, 3.55 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 22 (66.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 22-11 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

