Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins on May 30, 2023
Player props can be found for Byron Buxton and Yordan Alvarez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI (48 total hits).
- He's slashed .284/.397/.598 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has collected 48 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .235/.332/.368 so far this year.
- Bregman heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles and four RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .225/.325/.455 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 38 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashed .210/.304/.381 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
