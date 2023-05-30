Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 39 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3).
