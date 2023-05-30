Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth in baseball with 70 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .450 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .271 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (334 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Perez is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Perez will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers - Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright

