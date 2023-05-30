Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .292 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Jankowski has recorded a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In 25 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 44.0% of his games this year (11 of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.276
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.381
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|3/3
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
