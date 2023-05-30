Arike Ogunbowale takes the Dallas Wings (2-1) into a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx (0-3) after putting up 27 points in a 94-88 loss to the Sky. It's on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3 and BSSWX

Wings vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 85 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-4.4)

Dallas (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.6

Wings vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Dallas had 17 wins in 29 games against the spread last season.

Dallas had 18 of its 29 games hit the over last year.

Wings Performance Insights

With 82.9 points scored per game and 82.8 points conceded last year, the Wings were fourth in the league offensively and seventh on defense.

On the glass, Dallas was eighth in the league in rebounds (33.8 per game) last year. It was third-best in rebounds conceded (32.7 per game).

The Wings were the second-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.7) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.4) last year.

The Wings made 7.8 3-pointers per game and shot 34.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the league.

Defensively, the Wings were fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3 last season. They were seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

Last year, Dallas took 33.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Dallas' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.9% were 2-pointers.

