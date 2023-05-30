Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .788 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.397) and total hits (48) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 47), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 24 games this season (51.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (29.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (61.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- The Twins allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (7-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.21 ERA ranks fifth, .951 WHIP ranks third, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
