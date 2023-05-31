Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .257 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 111th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 58.5% of his 53 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (22.6%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (52.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (22.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (58.6%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 68 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.
