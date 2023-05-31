Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (32-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) facing off at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (2-1) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

SportsNet SW

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 244 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.19).

