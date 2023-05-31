The Houston Astros (32-22) will look for continued production from a slugger on a roll against the Minnesota Twins (28-27) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. Chas McCormick is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-1) to the mound, while Louie Varland (2-1) will get the nod for the Twins.

Astros vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (5-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.28 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 10 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Brown has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Hunter Brown vs. Twins

The Twins are batting .231 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .403 (16th in the league) with 74 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Twins to go 2-for-21 with a double in seven innings this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

The Twins are sending Varland (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Varland is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Varland will look to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

