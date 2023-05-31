Jacob Meyers and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins and Louie Varland on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 15 games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 19 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings