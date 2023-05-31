On Wednesday, Josh Jung (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 59 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .291 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Jung will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last games.

Jung has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (19.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven in a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (21.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .302 AVG .194 .353 OBP .234 .587 SLG .361 8 XBH 6 5 HR 3 14 RBI 11 23/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 30 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

