Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Semien is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a 19-game hitting streak.

Semien has picked up a hit in 44 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (53.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 30 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (90.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (33.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (70.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings