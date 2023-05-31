The Texas Rangers (35-19) and the Detroit Tigers (25-28) will clash on Wednesday, May 31 at Comerica Park, with Dane Dunning getting the nod for the Rangers and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 29 times and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 15-3 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Texas has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 11-16 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

