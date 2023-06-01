Brandon Bielak Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Brandon Bielak (coming off going -for-) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Brandon Bielak Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Bielak At The Plate
- Bielak has while batting .000.
- In six games this year, Bielak has no hits.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Bielak has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brandon Bielak Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|1
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
