On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.4%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has an RBI in 24 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 30 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings