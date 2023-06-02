Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (33-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-28) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 2.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (5-4) for the Astros and Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have a record of 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won 20 of its 33 games, or 60.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Houston ranks 17th in the majors with 251 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
|June 7
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Chris Bassitt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.