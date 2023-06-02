Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 23-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Houston has a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-28-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together a 5-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 17-10 11-7 21-16 22-18 10-5

