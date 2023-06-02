The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels take the field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Brandon Drury have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 58 total home runs.

Houston's .391 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Houston is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (251 total).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.25 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Valdez is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Valdez will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Chris Bassitt

