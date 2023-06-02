Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Houston Astros (33-23) on Friday, June 2 versus the Los Angeles Angels (30-28), who will counter with Shohei Ohtani. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 2.91 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 20-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+400) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.