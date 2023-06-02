Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.38), 15th in WHIP (1.042), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|2
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 48 RBI.
- He's slashed .274/.389/.570 on the season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .247/.340/.386 so far this year.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .267/.342/.530 on the season.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has collected 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He has a .274/.369/.514 slash line so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
