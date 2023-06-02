Player prop bet options for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.38), 15th in WHIP (1.042), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 48 RBI.

He's slashed .274/.389/.570 on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .247/.340/.386 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .267/.342/.530 on the season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has collected 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a .274/.369/.514 slash line so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

