On Friday, Josh Jung (batting .450 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has 61 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .295 with 24 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Jung is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 40 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this year (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 31
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (77.4%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.1%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (35.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
