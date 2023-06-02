On Friday, Nate Lowe (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .277.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 44 of 55 games this season (80.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 52.7% of his games this year (29 of 55), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 31 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (83.9%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (29.0%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (51.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.5%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (38.7%)

