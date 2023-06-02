Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Nate Lowe (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .277.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 44 of 55 games this season (80.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 24 games this year (43.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 52.7% of his games this year (29 of 55), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|31
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
- Castillo (4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
