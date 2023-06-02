Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (35-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 2.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-2) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (5-1) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rangers' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).
- The Rangers have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 9-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas has the No. 1 offense in the majors, scoring 6.3 runs per game (346 total runs).
- The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Dean Kremer
|May 28
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|Cody Bradford vs Kyle Bradish
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Marco Gonzales
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Miles Mikolas
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
