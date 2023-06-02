Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rangers have +100 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rangers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 12 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 9-8 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 54 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 19-12 16-6 19-14 24-14 11-6

