On Friday, June 2 at 8:05 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (35-20) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Mariners game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 40 times and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 23-17 (winning 57.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have won in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+340) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +240 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.