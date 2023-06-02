Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on June 2, 2023
The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .295/.366/.485 on the year.
- Semien has picked up at least one hit in 20 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and nine RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .257/.319/.505 so far this year.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double and a walk.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Castillo Stats
- Luis Castillo (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 22
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|5.0
|6
|7
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|5.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 55 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a .246/.307/.442 slash line on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
France Stats
- Ty France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.338/.407 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
