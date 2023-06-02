The Seattle Mariners visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .295/.366/.485 on the year.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in 20 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .257/.319/.505 so far this year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double and a walk.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2 vs. Athletics May. 22 6.0 4 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox May. 16 5.0 6 7 5 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 10 5.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Astros May. 5 7.0 5 4 4 5 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 55 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .246/.307/.442 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

France Stats

Ty France has 56 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .262/.338/.407 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0

