The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is fifth in slugging.
  • Alvarez has had a hit in 36 of 50 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (24.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24 games this season (48.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 30 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.283 AVG .283
.389 OBP .387
.500 SLG .623
7 XBH 8
3 HR 5
15 RBI 19
19/9 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 23
20 (74.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.91), second in WHIP (.954), and third in K/9 (12.5).
