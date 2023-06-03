Adolis Garcia, carrying a .333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), with more than one RBI 12 times (21.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.8%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .294 AVG .209 .342 OBP .300 .603 SLG .373 9 XBH 5 6 HR 3 22 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 30 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (60.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.0%) 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

