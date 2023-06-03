Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (34-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (6-1) for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval (3-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have a record of 6-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have won 24, or 58.5%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 16th in the majors with 257 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.21 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule