Yordan Alvarez will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (34-23) on Saturday, June 3, when they battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) at Minute Maid Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Angels have +150 odds to win. Houston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (6-1, 2.97 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-4, 3.42 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 41 times and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Angels this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

