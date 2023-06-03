On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had an RBI in 11 games this season (26.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (39.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 19 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings