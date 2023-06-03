Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jonah Heim, with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .290 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 in his last games.
- In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.9% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the fewest in the league.
