After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Altuve has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Sandoval (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
