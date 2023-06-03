Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
