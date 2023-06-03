The Texas Rangers versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Josh Jung and Julio Rodriguez.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth in MLB action with 71 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .448 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (348 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Heaney is trying to secure his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Heaney is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney - 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Josh Fleming

