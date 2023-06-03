Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (36-20) on Saturday, June 3, when they square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-145). Texas (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs TBA - SEA

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rangers went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 2nd Win AL West +240 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.