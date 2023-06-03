Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, battle the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Grossman has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), with two or more runs seven times (14.3%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
