The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Diaz has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored a run in 10 of 23 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .231 AVG .214 .313 OBP .226 .308 SLG .286 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 14 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings