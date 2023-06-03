Yordan Alvarez -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 51 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 37 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (25.5%), homering in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

In 25 games this year (49.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (60.8%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings