How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 62 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Houston ranks 14th in runs scored with 266 (4.6 per game).
- The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Houston's 3.26 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.220).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- France is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- France will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
