On Sunday, Corey Seager (.340 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Seager has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Seager has had an RBI in 14 games this season (53.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (26.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 26 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.345 AVG .400
.429 OBP .571
.483 SLG .700
2 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 2/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
