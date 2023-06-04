Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Seager (.340 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .340 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (19.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had an RBI in 14 games this season (53.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (26.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.345
|AVG
|.400
|.429
|OBP
|.571
|.483
|SLG
|.700
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|2/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
