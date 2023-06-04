On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has an OPS of .755, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Pena is batting .438 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Pena has had a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 25 20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

