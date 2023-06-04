Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 61 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .285 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 40 of 54 games this year (74.1%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 54), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has had an RBI in 18 games this season (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (27 of 54), with two or more runs 11 times (20.4%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|31
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will send Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
