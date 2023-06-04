After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 20 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this season (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this season (41.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.9%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
30 GP 26
18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Canning (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.