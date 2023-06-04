After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this season (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (41.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.9%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 30 GP 26 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

