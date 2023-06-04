On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.587 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his last game (4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.877) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Semien is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is on a 22-game hitting streak.

Semien has picked up a hit in 47 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 52.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (64.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (19.3%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .246 AVG .329 .329 OBP .420 .348 SLG .592 5 XBH 10 1 HR 5 8 RBI 22 13/9 K/BB 17/12 3 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 31 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (90.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (32.3%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (67.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (22.6%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (67.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings