Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has three home runs and three walks while hitting .292.
- Garver has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.357
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.286
|.786
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
