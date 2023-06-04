Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.366 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .281.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 45 of 57 games this year (78.9%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (26.3%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 26 games this season (45.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Miller (3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .185 batting average against him.
